A Middle GA school district is now requiring masks as COVID cases increase across state

As COVID cases continue to spike across Middle Georgia, Baldwin County School District announced a new mask requirement that goes into effect Aug. 11.

The new rule requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks on school grounds and in buses, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated. Masks are not required during breakfast or lunch, or for outside activities, according to a district press release.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Superintendent Dr. Noris Price. “Many factors regarding the Delta variant were considered before making the decision to require masks. We believe requiring everyone to wear masks will assist us in preventing the potential spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”

This change is a direct response to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County and updated information regarding the spread of the delta variant, according to the press release. The county has averaged 304 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

The district will also provide opportunities to students 12 and older, faculty, and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Price said the vaccination rate for student and staff is currently close to 80% and district leaders are highly encouraging eligible students and staff to get vaccinated.

“We all have the obligation to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools and in our community. Please continue to practice good hygiene habits and consider getting vaccinated if you have not already done so. We are all in this together,” said Price.

The distinct will continue to follow their safety protocols and seek guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Georgia Department of Education, and the CDC as the school year progresses, according to the press release.

Baldwin is the second Middle Georgia school district to require masks, following Bibb County Schools’ mask requirements, implemented before the start of the school year.