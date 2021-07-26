Education

Bibb County schools to require masks in all facilities. Here’s what you need to know

Bibb County Schools announced Monday that face masks are required at all district facilities starting immediately with students returning to school in one week.

The decision was made based on data and guidance from the North Central Health District and the CDC, according to the press release.

“A key goal for our district this year is to do all we can to keep students learning in person throughout the year. Based upon the latest available information, encouraging individuals to be vaccinated and requiring all individuals to wear masks are the two most effective ways we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everyone must do their part to keep students and staff safe so we can have a normal school year,” said Curtis Jones, Bibb County School District Superintendent, in the release.

Information released by the North Central Health District said the Bibb County community is experiencing a substantial spread of the coronavirus, according to the release. A rise in cases in the state and nationally is widely credited to the delta variant, a more infectious strain of COVID-19.

Here are the current guidelines for Bibb County Schools

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason
