Bibb County schools to require masks in all facilities. Here’s what you need to know

Bibb County Schools announced Monday that face masks are required at all district facilities starting immediately with students returning to school in one week.

The decision was made based on data and guidance from the North Central Health District and the CDC, according to the press release.

“A key goal for our district this year is to do all we can to keep students learning in person throughout the year. Based upon the latest available information, encouraging individuals to be vaccinated and requiring all individuals to wear masks are the two most effective ways we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everyone must do their part to keep students and staff safe so we can have a normal school year,” said Curtis Jones, Bibb County School District Superintendent, in the release.

Information released by the North Central Health District said the Bibb County community is experiencing a substantial spread of the coronavirus, according to the release. A rise in cases in the state and nationally is widely credited to the delta variant, a more infectious strain of COVID-19.

Here are the current guidelines for Bibb County Schools

Masks are required at all facilities except for during lunch or breakfast and during outdoor activities.

Masks are required on school buses.

COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged for any eligible individual.

Students, faculty and staff should remain home if they feel unwell and contact a doctor if they have coronavirus symptoms.

Temperatures should be checked before entering the building; however, the temperatures will not be required to be recorded.

Students should take precautionary methods, such as hand washing and socially distancing at least three feet in the hallways.

The district will avoid having large gatherings and use virtual and outdoor venues when possible.

Volunteers can enter the buildings. Upon sign-in, volunteers and guests will have to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire.

Parents should make an appointment before visiting a school facility.