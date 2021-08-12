Education

Masks no longer required in Monroe County Schools after board amends COVID rules

Monroe County Schools announced new COVID-19 safety precautions Tuesday night, requiring face masks for students and staff “in school settings” for the next 30 days.

By the following evening, the Monroe County school board had amended those restrictions, opting instead to encourage, but not mandate, masks. Masks are required on school buses, and the district is providing vaccination opportunities for students and staffers who want to get a coronavirus vaccine.

According to a district press release, Monroe County Schools is “highly encouraging” staff and students to wear masks while in a school setting, and also recommending that eligible students and teachers get vaccinated.

The school district announced yesterday that more than 51 students and 11 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 since school resumed last week.

The back and forth comes as school districts across Georgia grapple with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, a variant that has sent case numbers and hospitalizations spiking across the country and the region. In Bibb County, school leaders announced mask requirements before classes began on Aug. 2, and the Baldwin County School District also recently mandated face coverings while inside.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service