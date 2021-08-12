Masks no longer required in Monroe County Schools after board amends COVID rules

Monroe County Schools announced new COVID-19 safety precautions Tuesday night, requiring face masks for students and staff “in school settings” for the next 30 days.

By the following evening, the Monroe County school board had amended those restrictions, opting instead to encourage, but not mandate, masks. Masks are required on school buses, and the district is providing vaccination opportunities for students and staffers who want to get a coronavirus vaccine.

According to a district press release, Monroe County Schools is “highly encouraging” staff and students to wear masks while in a school setting, and also recommending that eligible students and teachers get vaccinated.

The school district announced yesterday that more than 51 students and 11 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 since school resumed last week.

The back and forth comes as school districts across Georgia grapple with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, a variant that has sent case numbers and hospitalizations spiking across the country and the region. In Bibb County, school leaders announced mask requirements before classes began on Aug. 2, and the Baldwin County School District also recently mandated face coverings while inside.