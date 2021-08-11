Local hospitals pushed to capacity as delta variant causes surge in COVID-19 patients

In early July, a local hospital system announced a pandemic-era first: zero COVID-19 patients.

Today, there are about 70 coronavirus-positive patients between Piedmont (formerly Coliseum) Healthcare’s two Macon hospitals.

Downtown, Atrium Health Navicent is treating some 117 COVID patients; 28 of those patients are in ICU beds, and 18 of them are on ventilators.

What changed? The delta variant of COVID-19 became the dominant strain in the United States, and the highly infectious strain has sent new case numbers rocketing upward. It was only a matter of time before hospitals started to feel the impact of delta as well.

Local school districts, including Bibb, Baldwin and Monroe counties, have announced mask mandates in response to the spike in cases, but the most significant defense against delta remains vaccinations, according to local and national health experts.

A prime example: of Navicent’s 117 COVID patients, 109 are unvaccinated; 27 of the 28 people in the ICU are unvaccinated and 17 of the 18 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.

What does this mean for patients?

The spike in cases means Macon hospitals are dealing with an overwhelming number of patients. EMS services are being asked to divert emergency patients to other hospitals, non-essential in-patient procedures have been canceled and some folks are being treated in emergency room waiting areas because beds and staff aren’t available.

Tuesday, Atrium Health Navicent’s Medical center announced staffers are no longer performing non-essential procedures that require hospitalization after the procedure. This allows the hospital to reallocate nurses to COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Patrice Walker, the chief medical officer for Atrium Health Navicent, said the spike in coronavirus cases is even more difficult to deal with because the hospital had plenty of patients with unrelated emergency needs. She said the hospital’s doors are open, and people with healthcare needs should still go to the hospital, adding there could be long wait times.

However, even if there are no beds available, it doesn’t mean that the treatment doesn’t begin right away. Walker said once a patient enters the ER, the staff is coming out and starting lab work, radiology studies and various other things.

“A patient may theoretically receive all of their care before even making it to the back,” Walker said. “They may never get into the room, which is unfortunate, but they will get the appropriate care.”

The importance of vaccines

Walker said hospital staff are seeing younger patients with the delta variant than in previous COVID-19 waves, meaning folks in their 40s and 50s. Most patients who come in for coronavirus treatment are unvaccinated.

“It is not too late. People can still get vaccinated. There are resources in the community to help people get vaccinated,” she said. “We are still seeing people not wearing masks and not socially distancing. Everyone is tired of wearing a mask and wants it to be over, but it is not over.”

“In order for it to be over, we have to vaccinate, continue to wear our masks or we are going to be in the state we are in or worse.”

To schedule a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.