As delta rises, Department of Defense requires new mask rules. How does it affect RAFB?

Robins Air Force Base service members, federal employees and visitors must wear masks on base while indoors, according to a new memo from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense will require people on military bases to wear masks, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, if they live in an area of “substantial or high” community transmission of COVID-19. New coronavirus cases in Georgia and across the United States have spiked due to the emergence of the delta variant, a more contagious version of the disease.

Health officials define substantial transmission as when between 50 and 99.99 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported in the past seven days, while high transmission indicates 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people.

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, almost every county in Georgia falls into the substantial or high category, including Bibb, Houston, Peach, Baldwin, Twiggs, Monroe, Jones and Wilkinson counties.

As soon as possible, all DoD installations will also be required to post signs and information about the new masking requirements. Social distancing is also recommended.