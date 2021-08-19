Middle Georgia veterinarian dies Thursday after long battle with COVID-19

COVID-19 Memorial Project

A longtime Middle Georgia veterinarian died today following a long battle with COVID-19.

Dr. Ivey Dennard graduated from the University of Georgia’s veterinary school in 1964 and practiced for more than 48 years, running the Gordon Animal Clinic in Wilkinson County with Dr. Valerie Reynolds. He died Thursday morning, according to a social post from the clinic.

“Please bear with us during this time of loss and mourning,” the post read. “The Gordon Animal Clinic will prevail and we will survive.”

Read the full post here:

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.