Butter burgers, gourmet tacos, jerk chicken & more: New restaurants open in Middle GA

From restaurants offering Midwestern butter burgers to authentic Jamaican and Greek cuisine to a dog park where craft brew is served, several new spots are now open in Middle Georgia.

Among the new restaurants is a chicken joint that serves up Southern food and hospitality, a second location of a popular gourmet taco spot and a small shop that offers mini doughnuts in a new location.

Here’s a list of new places to eat and shop:

In addition to these, more new restaurants and businesses are coming— including a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, ‘Orleans on Carroll Street, Fresco Italiano and Taco Mexican to name a few.

Among announced business developments, the largest by far is the $100 million revitalization project that includes transformation of the Macon Mall and construction of “the second largest amphitheater in Georgia” next door.

There’s also a $18 million indoor hydroponic greenhouse coming and a planned medical marijuana facility representing at least a $30 million investment.

