Butter burgers, gourmet tacos, jerk chicken & more: New restaurants open in Middle GA
From restaurants offering Midwestern butter burgers to authentic Jamaican and Greek cuisine to a dog park where craft brew is served, several new spots are now open in Middle Georgia.
Among the new restaurants is a chicken joint that serves up Southern food and hospitality, a second location of a popular gourmet taco spot and a small shop that offers mini doughnuts in a new location.
Here’s a list of new places to eat and shop:
- Culver’s — Butter burgers and frozen custard can be found at this Midwest franchise restaurant, which celebrated its grand opening Monday at the former Metro Diner location at 3710 Northside Drive in Macon.
- J & F Caribbean Delight — Known for its authentic Jamaican cuisine of oxtails, jerk chicken and curry goat, Macon’s J & F Caribbean Delight’s second location at 100 Gunn Road in Centerville is already doing a brisk business.
- The Taco Shed — The second Warner Robins location of this popular gourmet taco spot is now open at 670 Lake Joy Road, Suite 400, in the Kathleen community in a former Shane’s Rib Shack spot.
- Waffle House — The latest Macon location of this restaurant chain known for its hearty breakfast fare is open with limited hours at 4065 Forsyth Road on the site of the former Breezy Hill Fire Station.
- Barks N Brews — Unique to Middle Georgia, Barks N Brews is an off-leash dog park and bar where beer and wine is served from an Airstream inside the 1.5 acre fenced outdoor space at 695 Riverside Drive.
- Cluckin’ Great Deli and More — This chicken joint that ups the ante by also offering Southern food and hospitality is nestled in a convenience store at a Shell gas station at 6369 Thomaston Road, Suite 100, in west Bibb County.
- Big Lots — A new Big Lots at 195 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in the Rivergate Shopping Center in Macon replaces the former location at 3755 Bloomfield Road.
- Mini Dixie Donuts — This maker of small delights is now open at its new location at 1003 Russell Parkway in Warner Robins, having moved across town after closing its original Watson Boulevard location.
- Fried Green Tomatoes — Serving up Southern food cafeteria style, the latest location of this Middle Georgia favorite at 747 Russell Parkway includes a drive-thru that closes 15 minutes ahead of the restaurant.
- Greek Village Express — A mini-me of the Greek Village in Warner Robins, the Greek Village Express offers authentic Greek food to go as well as dine-in at 6001 Watson Blvd., Suite 300.
- Macon Bagels — This popular spot at 470 3rd St. has been known to sell out of its made-fresh-daily bagels and offers its own blends of cream cheese as well other bakery goodies like cookies.
- Five Below — Five Below, a discount store geared to delight young buyers, now has a Warner Robins location at 2620 Watson Blvd., Suite 22, next to a Dollar Tree.
In addition to these, more new restaurants and businesses are coming— including a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, ‘Orleans on Carroll Street, Fresco Italiano and Taco Mexican to name a few.
Among announced business developments, the largest by far is the $100 million revitalization project that includes transformation of the Macon Mall and construction of “the second largest amphitheater in Georgia” next door.
There’s also a $18 million indoor hydroponic greenhouse coming and a planned medical marijuana facility representing at least a $30 million investment.
