New amphitheater, Macon Mall transformation planned in $100 million revitalization project

Mayor Lester Miller announced Wednesday a $100 million revitalization project that includes transformation of the Macon Mall and construction of “the second largest amphitheater in Georgia” next door.

Miller, along with commissioners, business leaders and college representatives, unveiled the plans at a news conference outside the mall at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway.

“This area is getting ready to explode,” Miller said.

The amphitheater is expected to be able to seat more than 10,000 people.

The current mall will be renovated to include space for government offices, expanded retail, more restaurants, a sports hall, a movie theater and even pickleball facilities.

Groundbreaking on the project is expected in February, with an estimated 12 to 18 months for completion.

“Rent rolls” and not “tax rolls” are expected to fund the project, with an amphitheater fee to pay for security, Miller said. That means no additional tax monies but the investment of generated profits.

Jim Hull of Hull Property Group said the project is expected to be a catalyst for development of the Eisenhower Business Improvement District.

“The biggest thing I can say is we’re back,” Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman said.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:06 PM.