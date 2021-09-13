A Cajun restaurant with ties to NFL legend Drew Brees is coming to Middle GA. What to know

A Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is expected to open in Warner Robins next summer.

The company announced Monday that it’s reached an area development agreement with Steve Rigby of Rigby Construction.

The restaurant will be added to Rigby’s 90-acre entertainment development, which includes Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, Rigby’s Water World and Best Western Plus Executive Residency.

“I’ve raised my entire family here in Warner Robins, and we’re honored to bring the concept to our home state,” Rigby said in a news release. “Many of my friends recommended I check out the Walk-On’s franchise. And after learning about the concept, vision and creed, I knew that I wanted to franchise with the company.”

The restaurant franchise touts its made-from-scratch Louisiana cuisine and family-friendly, game-day atmosphere.

“It’s about time we bring Walk-On’s to Georgia and we couldn’t have asked for a better franchisee to lead the way than Steve,” Walk-On’s CEO Brandon Landry said in the release. “Steve knows the Warner Robins community extremely well, not to mention the fact that he founded a 90-acre entertainment development in the area.”

Walk-On’s menu includes seafood, traditional Cajun cuisine and burgers “built for two hands,” according to the company website. Louisiana mainstays offered include crawfish etouffee, duck and andouille gumbo and Krispy Kreme donut bread pudding.

Walk-On’s was founded in 2003 by Landry and Jack Warner, a pair of walk-ons for the LSU basketball team, according to the company’s website. NFL Super Bowl XLIV Most Valuable Player Drew Brees is a co-owner. The retired quarterback played 20 seasons with the NFL, including the last 15 with the New Orleans Saints.

The Warner Robins location is the first Walk-On’s planned for Georgia, a company spokeswoman said by email.