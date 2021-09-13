Warner Robins couple carries out Martin family tradition with BBQ food truck

Matthew Martin has been smoking Southern-style barbecue since he was 17.

He worked alongside his father, Richard Martin, at his father’s popular Warner Robins restaurant, Martin’s BBQ. The restaurant closed in late 2020.

His father’s parents and uncles owned and operated the original Martin’s Barbecue in Monroe County.

Today, at 29, Mathew Martin and his wife, Jesica, are carrying on the family tradition with their mobile food truck, Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering.

“People think it’s all glamorous and exciting,” Matthew said as he sliced up some beef brisket inside the food truck. “In reality, I just don’t know what else to do.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After all, Matthew has been smoking barbecue for practically all of his life.

Matthew smokes the meat hours ahead of an event in an Ole Hickory Pits smoker manufactured in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The smoker is on the back of the food truck.

Matthew Martin, co-owner of Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering, holds up a beef brisket that he’s smoked for 16 hours. He and his wife, Jesica, are carrying on the family tradition of Southern pit barbecue - something they learned by working at the popular Martin’s BBQ in Warner Robins that closed in late 2020. Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com

The beef brisket alone takes 16 hours to smoke.

“That seems to be everyone’s favorite,” Jesica said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Matthew noted, “We cook everything fresh.”

The food truck menu includes brisket, pulled pork, St. Louis ribs, chicken and sides of mac-n-cheese, kettle chips, BBQ beans and coleslaw.

Going mobile

The Martins plan to add smoked burgers to the menu, and sometimes, they serve specialty items like smoked shrimp. Their catering menu is much more extensive.

They decided to form their mobile business when Richard Martin told them he was planning to close Martin’s BBQ on Armed Forces Boulevard. The restaurant first opened in 2009 on Watson Boulevard and at one time had two other locations.

Matthew and Jesica put their food truck into operation in March.

“It’s going really well,” Matthew said. “We’ve been really blessed. A lot of people knew us from Martin’s BBQ, but we’re growing this brand. We’re seeing a lot of new faces.”

Jesica also worked for Martin’s BBQ, starting out as a cashier at the former Ga. 96 location 12 years ago. The couple met through the restaurant and married in October 2017.

About 90% of their food truck business is by invitation for pop-ups in neighborhoods and at businesses. They roll into the parking lot of Broken Arrow Outfitters in Perry every first Saturday.

Their food truck is available for public and private events. They book up about six weeks ahead, with customers urged to call as soon as they know the date of their event, Jesica said.

Also, even when booked, they often can make time for a catering event since that is primarily a food drop off, and while they might be booked for an evening event, they might have time for an afternoon popup to serve lunch, she said.

The Martins said they are considering opening a restaurant down the road. But that’s likely at least three years away.

Right now, they’re enjoying the flexibility of their mobile business.

“The mobile side is more fun without a question,” Matthew said. “There’s a change of scenery every day, you meet different people and the schedule is more suited to having a family.”

Customers can find Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering on Facebook. Their number is 478-973-4970, or email them at smokesouthcatering@gmail.com.

A beef brisket sandwich with sweet and spicy barbecue sauce, smoked mac-n-cheese and a bag of kettle chips from the Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering mobile food truck owned and operated by Matthew and Jesica Martin of Warner Robins. Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com