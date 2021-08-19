Taco, samosa or an omelet anyone? This new Warner Robins restaurant will have it all

Don’t let the name fool you. This new restaurant opening soon in Warner Robins is expected to serve American and Indian dishes in addition to its Mexican fare.

Mexican Taco, located at 2300 Moody Road, is the first restaurant for Dipak Patel, a native of India who immigrated to America in 2000.

Patel moved to Warner Robins in 2008. His wife, who’d become accustomed to Chicago, stayed behind while Patel established himself in Georgia.

Patel said he worked hard for two years in partnership with a friend, working 7 a.m. to midnight at a convenience store. His wife joined him in 2010.

Patel is his own boss. He owns several businesses, including a neighborhood grocery store, convenience stores and gas stations.

His new restaurant will be located alongside his grocery store, Amigo Delbarrio, which a friend told him means neighborhood grocery store in Spanish, he said.

Two of his cooks are of Mexican descent. Another cook will be responsible for the outside barbecue where an assortment of meats will be grilled.

What to expect

Working at the grocery store Wednesday, Patel shared a dish his wife made him called samosa, a pastry filled with a mixture of meat or vegetables that’s been fried. He plans to offer them on the restaurant menu. The ones his wife made were filled with a mixture of potatoes and spices.

Patel said he hopes to open the restaurant sometime in September and plans to operate daily, opening early for breakfast and closing later than most restaurants.

From a breakfast omelet to tacos and burritos to wings and pizza, the restaurant will offer a variety of food, he said.

Patel is already starting with a customer base of those who frequent his grocery store at the corner of Moody Road and Breckenridge Drive. Many of his customers come from the sprawling mobile home park behind the grocery store.

He’s also considering adding patio seating behind the restaurant. For indoor dining, the restaurant can accommodate about 20 people. He’s adding finishing touches.

Patel pledged “good service and good food.”