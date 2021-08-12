Craving Greek food? Express version of popular Warner Robins restaurant to open soon

Opa! An express version of this popular Warner Robins restaurant is opening soon near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Watson Blvd.

The Greek Village Express is a sister restaurant to the Greek Village, said owner Adriana Ivanus.

The Greek Village Express is a gift from Ivanus to her daughter, Andreea Ivanus, who will own and operate it.

The new restaurant is located at 6001 Watson Blvd., Suite 200. It’s next to Fresh Pie Pizza within a shopping strip anchored by a convenience store and gas station near the Publix at Gunn Battle.

The restaurant is geared primarily toward takeout. But has several small tables where customers may opt to dine-in, or relax and wait for their order to be prepared.

The Greek Village Express is expected to serve up the same food as at the Greek Village. But the menu won’t be as extensive.

Instead, the new restaurant will offer up some of the lighter-lift menu options such as a gyro sandwich with fries or dolmades, for example, Adriana Ivanus said.

But for dishes like the moussaka — beef, potatoes, eggplant and bechamel sauce —customers will need to travel about five miles down the road to her restaurant at 1801 Watson Blvd.

The two restaurants are on opposite ends of Watson Boulevard. The Greek Village Express is closer to Interstate 75 and the Greek Village is closer to Robins Air Force Base.

Tentative opening, hours

Ivanus was busy Tuesday grilling up some chicken at the new restaurant, while her daughter was picking up her children at school.

“We’re really excited about opening,” Ivanus said. “We’ve already had people dropping by to see if we’re open.

Ivanus said she hopes to open the restaurant as early as Thursday afternoon and expects to try out a daily operating schedule of 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. That schedule is tentative, she said.

Based on the response and the availability of staffing, operating hours will likely be firmed up in the next few weeks, she said.

“We’ll just see how it goes,” Ivanus said.

Her Greek Village location operates from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is closed Saturday and Sunday. Ivanus said she thinks the new restaurant might have a weekend draw that the other restaurant does not have.

The mother and daughter team have been working side by side for years.

Ivanus first opened the Greek Village in 2009. The restaurant was originally located inside a former Fazoli’s on Russell Parkway and then moved across town to a spot in Commercial Circle near city hall. The Commercial Circle location went up in flames in a fire in November 2016.

Additionally, Ivanus had opened an express location in Centerville near the intersection of Watson Boulevard and South Houston Lake Road. But she later closed it. That spot is now home to a Fried Green Tomatoes restaurant.

Of Greek-Italian descent, Ivanus grew up in Romania before moving to the U.S. in her 20s. She worked at Atlanta restaurants owned by friends for about 20 years before opening up her own restaurant in Warner Robins, according to Telegraph archives.