Multiple Houston County restaurants ace most recent health inspections. Take a look

Most Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on their most recent health inspections, with multiple scoring perfect 100s.

Other restaurants within the county scored “B’s,” while none of the restaurants earned “C’s” for marginal compliance or “U’s” for failing during the span of July 14 to Aug. 9, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

Restaurants that earned perfect scores include:

Food trucks that earned perfect scores include, Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ of Warner Robins and Kona Ice of Houston County.

Also scoring a perfect score was The Butcher Shop, 1057 Ga. 96, Suite 96, a fresh meat market and catering business that also offers already-prepared, refrigerated takeout meals and other food and merchandise items.

Additionally, the Greek Village Express at 6001 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, which is expected to open soon, received a 100 on it’s initial inspection.

The new Warner Robins location of Fried Green Tomatoes at 747 Russell Parkway also earned 100 on its initial inspection.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.