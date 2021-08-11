Houston & Peach
Multiple Houston County restaurants ace most recent health inspections. Take a look
Most Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on their most recent health inspections, with multiple scoring perfect 100s.
Other restaurants within the county scored “B’s,” while none of the restaurants earned “C’s” for marginal compliance or “U’s” for failing during the span of July 14 to Aug. 9, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.
Restaurants that earned perfect scores include:
- Tbreak Pho & Boba, 4027 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- Gregg’s 2.0 Mexican Restaurant, 312 South Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins
- Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles, 1281 South Houston Lake Blvd., Warner Robins
- Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood, 2907 Watson Blvd., Suite A-1, Warner Robins
- Levi’s Grill, 198 Old Perry Road, Bonaire
- Longhorn Steakhouse, 100 Hampton Court, Perry
- KIN.D 96 Thai & Sushi, 1057 Ga. 96, Suite 300, Warner Robins
- Mini Dixie Donuts, 4027 Watson Blvd., Suite 220, Warner Robins
- Hibachi Express, 1080 Ga. 96, Suite 600, Warner Robins
- 96 Vietnamese Cuisine, 810 SR 96 Suite 600-700, Warner Robins
- Case Mexico II, 866 GA 96, Suite 103, Warner Robins
- Metropolis Grill, 866 Ga. 96, Suite 104, Warner Robins
Food trucks that earned perfect scores include, Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ of Warner Robins and Kona Ice of Houston County.
Also scoring a perfect score was The Butcher Shop, 1057 Ga. 96, Suite 96, a fresh meat market and catering business that also offers already-prepared, refrigerated takeout meals and other food and merchandise items.
Additionally, the Greek Village Express at 6001 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, which is expected to open soon, received a 100 on it’s initial inspection.
The new Warner Robins location of Fried Green Tomatoes at 747 Russell Parkway also earned 100 on its initial inspection.
State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.
Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.
The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.
