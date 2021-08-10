Business

Which Bibb restaurants received top scores in recent health inspections? Here’s a list

Most Bibb County restaurants earned “A’s” and “B’s” during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.

None of the restaurants scored a failing grade of “U” from July 14 to Aug. 9, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

These restaurants earned perfect scores of 100:

These restaurants came in close behind with scores of 99:

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers business news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 5:01 AM

Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

August 10, 2021 5:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service