Which Bibb restaurants received top scores in recent health inspections? Here’s a list

Most Bibb County restaurants earned “A’s” and “B’s” during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.

None of the restaurants scored a failing grade of “U” from July 14 to Aug. 9, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

These restaurants earned perfect scores of 100:

Fatty’s Pizza at 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., Suite 103

Cathedral Coffee at 5915 Zebulon Road

These restaurants came in close behind with scores of 99:

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.