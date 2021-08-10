Business
Which Bibb restaurants received top scores in recent health inspections? Here’s a list
Most Bibb County restaurants earned “A’s” and “B’s” during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.
None of the restaurants scored a failing grade of “U” from July 14 to Aug. 9, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.
These restaurants earned perfect scores of 100:
- Fatty’s Pizza at 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., Suite 103
- Cathedral Coffee at 5915 Zebulon Road
These restaurants came in close behind with scores of 99:
- Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering at 891 Gray Highway
- J & J Fish & Chicken at 66 Spring St.
State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.
Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.
The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.
