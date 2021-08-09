Five Below announces opening date for its new Warner Robins store. Here’s more

Five Below, a popular discount store geared to young buyers, is expected to open its new Warner Robins location Friday.

The store at 2620 Watson Blvd., Suite 22, in the City Crossing shopping center, is set to open at 10 a.m., according to the national chain’s website.

The website bills the store as “a place with unlimited possibilities where tweens, teens and beyond are free to let go and have fun in a color-popping, music pumping, super-fun shopping experience.

“You’ll find extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5 at our City Crossing store, making it easy to say, ‘Yes,’ and smile big with our tech, tees, sports balls, beauty, candy, remote control toys and so much more for literally everyone,” the website reads.

The Warner Robins store has been advertising on its Facebook page all sorts of offerings, including an assortment of school supplies for $1 each and “essentials” for home office and dorm rooms priced at $5 and below.

From makeup to Nintendo switch accessories to poppers and glow sticks, the store offers a host of other low-priced items.

Store hours had not yet been listed at the time of this article posting. The store’s telephone number is 478-200-2893.