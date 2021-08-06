A closed restaurant is coming down to make room for second QuikTrip in Warner Robins

The former Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant on Watson Boulevard is coming down in order to make room for a second QuikTrip location in Warner Robins.

The 4,993-square-foot convenience store will have eight gas station islands for 16 customers to fuel their vehicles, said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QT’s corporate communications manager.

“QuikTrip would have to clear the land to begin construction,” Jefferson-Smith said by email.

Construction is expected to start in September, with an early spring 2022 opening planned, she said.

The 2.18 acre site is located at the corner of Watson Boulevard and Carl Vinson Parkway, a busy intersection in the heart of retail stores and restaurants.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Circle K gas station is located across Carl Vinson Parkway from the site.

Meanwhile, the first QuikTrip location in Warner Robins is nearing completion at the corner of Watson Boulevard/Ga 247 Connector and Peavy Road just off Interstate 75.

“We are excited that construction is nearing its end and we are getting closer to opening day,” Jefferson-Smith said.

This Quiktrip will also be 4,993-square-feet and have eight gas station islands. It’s expected to open in late November or early December, she said.

The first QuikTrip in Middle Georgia opened earlier this year at 4934 Sardis Church Road at Exit 153 off Interstate 75 in south Bibb County.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Another QuikTrip location is planned for west Macon at 5129 Mercer University Drive near the northbound ramp of I-475.