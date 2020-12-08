Popular convenience store QuikTrip will open a 2nd location in Middle Georgia

A second QuikTrip convenience store is coming to Middle Georgia.

“We’re super excited about coming into Warner Robins,” said company spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith.

The Warner Robins location will be in the area off Watson Boulevard (also known as the Georgia 247-Connector) and Peavy Road just off Interstate 75.

It will be a Generation 3-mini store with a kitchen to offer food and drinks and 10 fuel pumps.

That means a smaller footprint— about 4,800 square feet — than the QuikTrip travel center store under construction off I-75 on Sardis Church Road in south Bibb County, Jefferson-Smith said.

The Bibb store is expected to be about 7,000 square feet. It’s now set to open in January or February.

The Warner Robins location could open in the fall of 2021, she said.

The building plans for QuikTrip No. 1731 in Warner Robins have been approved, said Bill Mulkey, the city’s building and transportation director.

The next steps are a site plan approval, followed by a pre-construction conference and then issuance of building permit, he said.

When traveling southbound on I-75, the very next exit after the planned QuikTrip for Warner Robins is the new Buc-ee’s mega travel center that opened Nov. 18.

There’s also a Circle-K and a Pilot at the same exit where the Warner Robins QuikTrip is planned.

And the huge QuikTrip opening in south Bibb County is just across the interstate from a Love’s Travel Center.

“We definitely love competition ... Competition is always healthy,” Jefferson-Smith said.