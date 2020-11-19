QuikTrip’s first Middle Georgia store is opening soon along I-75. What to know

Middle Georgia’s first QuikTrip convenience store is expected to open early next year along Interstate 75 in south Bibb County.

Company officials in January had speculated that their under-construction Sardis Church location could open late this year.

But a QuikTrip spokeswoman this week told The Telegraph by email that it now will not likely begin doing business until late January or early February.

The new store, which sits opposite an Amazon warehouse on the east side of the interstate, will for now at least be QuikTrip’s only Georgia location on I-75 south of McDonough.

The company has 139 stores in the state, the most of any place other than Texas, which has 195.

Popularly known as “QTs,” the stores are an increasingly familiar sight for freeway travelers.

The one nearing completion at Macon’s southern doorstep at Exit 153 lies across the interstate from a Love’s Travel Center.

The exit sits nine miles north of newly opened Buc-ee’s gas-and-travel emporium in a burgeoning highway corridor that links neighboring Houston and Bibb counties, which are among the state’s most populous.