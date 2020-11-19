Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

QuikTrip’s first Middle Georgia store is opening soon along I-75. What to know

Middle Georgia’s first QuikTrip convenience store is expected to open early next year along Interstate 75 in south Bibb County.

Company officials in January had speculated that their under-construction Sardis Church location could open late this year.

But a QuikTrip spokeswoman this week told The Telegraph by email that it now will not likely begin doing business until late January or early February.

The new store, which sits opposite an Amazon warehouse on the east side of the interstate, will for now at least be QuikTrip’s only Georgia location on I-75 south of McDonough.

The company has 139 stores in the state, the most of any place other than Texas, which has 195.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Popularly known as “QTs,” the stores are an increasingly familiar sight for freeway travelers.

The one nearing completion at Macon’s southern doorstep at Exit 153 lies across the interstate from a Love’s Travel Center.

The exit sits nine miles north of newly opened Buc-ee’s gas-and-travel emporium in a burgeoning highway corridor that links neighboring Houston and Bibb counties, which are among the state’s most populous.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service