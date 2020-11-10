One week to prepare: What to know about the Buc-ee’s opening in Warner Robins

Buc-ee’s, the chain of roadside emporiums that are part retail store, part rest-stop nirvana, is expected to open its Interstate 75 location in Warner Robins in mid-November.

The company announced the 53,000-square-foot Middle Georgia location would open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 18. The travel center features 116 fuel pumps and thousands of drinks and snacks, including Texas BBQ, homemade fudge and the company’s trademark “Beaver nuggets.”

“Seldom have I been this excited about a new business opening in Warner Robins,” Mayor Randy Toms said. “Buc-ee’s has a way of creating excitement and we are proud to play a part in that. Our military community who may have visited other locations in different states have aided in creating a ‘Buc-ee’s buzz’ here locally and added to our excitement.”

The freeway-side establishment between Perry and Macon sits just east of the interstate along Russell Parkway and is expected to anchor what in coming years will likely become a commercially built-up mega-exit.

The scheduled Nov. 18 opening announcement of the 22-acre travel-rama comes on the heels of the company announcing in September that it would hire some more than a hundred workers.

“Thanks to the great people who staff our travel centers, Buc-ee’s is known for quality, cleanliness and friendliness,” said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee’s general counsel. “Our Warner Robins location has created 175 permanent jobs for the local community with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. We have been proud to partner with so many community leaders to ensure this project’s success.”