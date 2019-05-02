It’s not an average gas station. And the 1st one in Middle Georgia is coming to Macon.

Rendering of the QuikTrip travel center proposed at the Sardis Church Road interchange off Interstate 75 in south Bibb County.

An Oklahoma-based convenience store and gas station chain that operates in and around metro Atlanta has plans to open its first Middle Georgia store in Macon.

The plan is to build a travel center on Sardis Church Road at its intersection with Skipper and Nowell roads, company spokesman Mike Thornbrugh told The Telegraph.

The property, owned by Timothy David Thornton, is located near Amazon.com’s 1-million square-foot fulfillment center, according to the Bibb County Tax Assessor’s website.

Thornbrugh said increased traffic through the area contributed to the company’s decision to open here.

QuikTrip, distinguished by its red and white “QT” signs, is a privately held company that employs more than 23,000 people in its 805 stores in 11 states. The company, which was started in Tulsa in 1958, makes its own food fresh to order. It also offers an assortment of its own branded to-go food and drink items.

“We’re really expanding our footprint on the travel center business,” Thornbrugh said, adding that travel centers include diesel fuel sales and separate entrances and exits for semi trucks.

The company applied to request approval for variances at a Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission hearing May 13.

“We’d like to be able to start construction this summer,” Thornbrugh said, adding that would depend on when approvals are completed. “If that’s the case, the store would very likely open in late spring or early summer next year.”

Forbes.com ranked QuikTrip no. 29 on its 2018 list of America’s Largest Private Companies. The company’s current revenue is about $11 billion, Thornbrugh said.

The Macon location will have about 25 employees. Thornbrugh said the average manager of a QuikTrip makes “close to $90,000” and the second-in-command assistant makes somewhere “in the upper $40,000s.”

“We’ll be looking for someone who fits our culture,” he said. “Someone that can multitask and someone who is really outgoing.”