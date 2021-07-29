‘Happiness in a cup.’ Bonaire couple opens a business on wheels

Robert and Denea James of Bonaire have always dreamed of owning their own business.

They also wanted a business that would enable them to give back to their community.

When the opportunity of a Kona Ice franchise opened up in Houston County, they jumped at the chance to own and operate the mobile business that offers shaved ice treats.

“We serve up happiness in a cup,” Robert James said.

More than 20 tropical flavors are available from the colorful food truck that plays calypso music.

The food truck also has a “flavorwave” of its 10 most popular flavors where customers can add their own flavor to their snow cones. They can use one flavor or mix as many of the 10 as they desire.

Flavors on the flavorwave range from tiger blood (cherry and coconut) to monster mango to pina colada (pineapple and coconut) to lucky lime.

Giving back

Known for its commitment to give back to the communities, Konia Ice is the perfect fit for their franchise business, James said.

Overall, Kona Ice has given back more than $82 million to schools and community-based nonprofits since it was founded in Northern Kentucky in 2007, according to an email from a company spokeswoman. The company has more than 1,300 Kona Ice trucks across 49 states.

As a former principal at Macon County Elementary School, Robert James said he knows first hand the benefits of Kona Ice donations to a school within a small school district.

James said he used the donated funds for the school to purchase Christmas gifts for needy students. He also bought Valentine Day’s snacks for teachers and students to let them know they were appreciated.

Additionally, he used Kona Ice donated funds to create a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, room in which students were rewarded for good behavior or reaching specific goals. The room was equipped with fun activities where students could hang out.

The couple got to know a previous Kona Ice truck owner, who had operated out of Houston County until her husband, who’s active military, was transferred to another location and they moved away.

And that’s when opportunity knocked. The previous Kona Ice truck owner let Robert and Denea James know that the Houston County territory was soon to become available.

“Owning our own business has always been a dream for us,” said Denea James, a guidance counselor at Wilkinson County Middle School. “When the opportunity came, we took advantage of it.”

Robert James will be operating the mobile business full-time. Denea James plans to continue as a guidance counselor and also work alongside her husband.

As a school principal, his students weren’t always happy to see him come around the corner, but now as the operator of a Kona Ice truck, Robert James said he gets nothing but smiles.

The husband and wife team said they are excited about being able to give back to schools and community nonprofits.

Schools, festivals and more

In addition to schools, they set up the food truck at fairs, festivals, corporate events, neighborhood socials, birthday parties and church events..

Their first event was Street Eats on May 15, an event put on by the Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce where South Lumpkin Street was shut down for the evening for food trucks and live music.

Another aspect of their business that they love is the opportunity to meet all kinds of people from all walks of life, Robert James said.

Some upcoming events for Kona Ice of Houston County include a Back to School Bash at State Farm in Fort Valley on Aug. 5 and the Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale along Ga. 341 Aug. 6 and 7. They’ll be set up in Hawkinsville for the massive yard sale.

“It’s turned out to be more than we could have hoped for,” Denea James said of their new business. “All I can say is we’ve been blessed.”

For more information, visit their website, email them at rdjames@kona-ice.com or call 478-246-1887.