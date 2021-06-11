A Big Lots is coming to a north Macon shopping center. Dollar Tree expanding there, too

A Big Lots is coming to the Rivergate Shopping Center in north Macon.

The Ohio-based discount retail store chain is planning a soft opening Aug. 26 and a grand opening Sept. 4, said Denbeigh Marchant, vice president of leasing for Wheeler Real Estate Company.

Big Lots will be located in about 33,000 square feet of the 47,800 square foot former Publix anchor site within the shopping center at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., Marchant said.

Additionally, the real estate company is currently negotiating with a national retailer to occupy the remaining space, Marchant said. He’s keeping that retailer’s name under wraps since they’re in active negotiations.

“In terms of occupancy, when Big Lots opens, we’ll be back to where we need to be,” Marchant said. “When we lost Publix we took a little hit in occupancy and probably dropped down into 80% percent. But when we get Big Lots, we’ll be back up in the 90s.”

Publix moved west, opening a new supermarket at Tobesofkee Crossing off Thomaston Road in June 2020 while closing its store in the Rivergate Shopping Center.

In addition to the new Big Lots, the Dollar Tree at the Rivergate Shopping Center is expanding.

“Stevie B’s pizza, unfortunately, they were affected significantly by the COVID pandemic … They had to close up shop. So, Dollar Tree is expanding into another 2,600 square feet next door,” Marchant said.

Once Dollar Tree expands, the remaining space of what was part of the former restaurant — about 4,500 square feet — will become available, he said.

Other available space also at the shopping center includes two 900 square foot small shop vacancies.

“It’s a pretty mature retail corridor and with the Kroger Market space across the street and you’ve got Food Depot down the way, it’s a solid retail corridor,” Marchant said.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. operates 1,414 stores in 47 states, including a Macon store at 3755 Bloomfield Road.

The retail store features an assortment of products from food to furniture to toys and electronics.

To find out about careers at Big Lots stores, go to https://careers.biglots.com/ on the company’s website.