$680 million plastics recycling and renewal facility is coming to Macon-Bibb County

Brightmark’s first plastics renewal facility in Ashley, Indiana. The company announced it will build “the world’s largest” advanced plastics recycling and renewal facility in Macon-Bibb County, Georgia. The total investment is expected to be more than $680 million in a new plant intended to fully utilize the 5.3 million square-foot site. Courtesy Brightmark

Global waste solutions provider Brightmark announced Monday it’s investing more than $680 million to build an advanced plastics recycling and renewal facility on a 5.3 million-square-foot site in Macon-Bibb County.

The new state-of-the-art plant will sustainably recycle all types of plastic waste, including items that cannot readily be recycled such as plastic film, flexible packing, Styrofoam, plastic beverage cups, car seats and children’s toys, according to a Brightmark and Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority news release.

The company is expected to fill more than 100 positions in engineering, maintenance and operations. Visit brightmark.com/about/careers or email info@brightmark.com for additional information.

“Georgia’s pro-business environment and support for private-sector innovation continues to pave the way toward a more sustainable future, not only in Georgia but across the world,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “It’s exciting to consider the potential for this project, and I’m thankful to Brightmark for investing in Georgia and the hardworking Georgians of Macon.”

The new facility is expected to divert 400,000 tons of plastic waste each year from landfills and incinerators and convert it into 64 million gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel and naphtha blend stocks and 20 million gallons of wax, the release said.

“Our community places a high value on its ability to recycle, so being able to attract Brightmark’s second recycling facility should make us all proud,” says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller. “Brightmark will bring new, technical jobs that will both benefit people living here and attract more people to move to our wonderful city.”

Brightmark’s manufacturing process is 93% efficient. The company’s first plastics renewal facility is located in Ashley, Indiana.

“We are excited to build our next plastics renewal facility in Macon-Bibb and revolutionize the state of recycling for the southeast quadrant of the country,” said Bob Powell, founder and chief executive officer of Brightmark. “Our advanced recycling facility will be the world’s largest and will utilize our proven plastics renewal technology to advance our mission of reimagining waste, while supporting economic development in the region.”