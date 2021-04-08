California-based greenhouse grower to invest $18 million in Warner Robins indoor farm

Pete’s, a longtime, California-based greenhouse grower, is expected to invest $18 million in opening their first eastern U.S. indoor agriculture facility in Warner Robins in Peach County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

“Agriculture is our top industry, and Pete’s will bring another game-changing, innovative, and sustainable indoor farming facility to Georgia as we continue to feed the world from the Peach State,” Kemp said in a news release. “Georgia’s No. 1 business climate, top-notch logistics network, and commitment to innovation continue to attract jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and I thank Pete’s for investing in Peach County and the surrounding region.”

Pete’s is expected to use in 24 acres within the county for its indoor growing facility that’s designed to require 90% less land and water than traditional farming.

“The food we put into our bodies has environmental implications,” Pete’s CEO Brian Cook said in a news release. “Our ethos has always been centered around taking care of our team, our local communities, and the environment. Our goal with our new Georgia facility is to expand on our mission, helping to ensure that consumers in the Southeast have access to clean, sustainable greens that are grown close to home.”

The facility will be located in the Robins International Industrial Park, which is located within Peach County.

The development is expected to generate 15 jobs, according to the release.

The company plans to fill a variety of positions including general manager, production, growing, logistics, food safety, and office manager, as well as general administrative roles. To find out how to get hired, visit eatpetes.com for additional information.

“Peach County is thrilled to welcome Pete’s to Middle Georgia,” said B.J. Walker, executive director of the Peach County Development Authority. “This new advanced agricultural project not only brings new jobs and investment into our community, but also highlights Peach County as a leader in high-tech, sustainable agriculture.”

The Robins International Industrial Park is designated “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” certified site, with “select” status, the release said.

The GRAD Select status is “an indication that a site has met or exceeded more rigorous certification requirements to attract development,” the release said.

Founded in 1970 under the name Hollandia Produce, Pete’s is an employee-owned and operated leader in hydroponically grown living lettuce and cress, according to the release.