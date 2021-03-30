New dining planned for expanding Warner Robins shopping center. What to know

A tea cafe is coming with the second phase of a popular shopping center in south Warner Robins.

Roger Patel, owner of the Century Market Plaza at 810 Ga. 96, said a lease has been signed for the cafe that would take one of eight retail spaces in the Phase II section to be built.

He’s also in negotiations with a pizzeria owner to lease two spaces and with another potential tenant to open a commercial office in another space.

“We expect to finish the plaza and rent it out fully and make it operational this year, and this will be another good looking building on Highway 96,” Patel said.

Construction of the 9,600-square-foot building for Phase II is expected to start within the next couple of months, he said.

The entire site sits on about 2.5 acres of land, with the Phase 1 building about 18,500 square feet.

Phase 1 of the shopping center was completed last summer. Here are the tenants that are on site:

