New dining planned for expanding Warner Robins shopping center. What to know
A tea cafe is coming with the second phase of a popular shopping center in south Warner Robins.
Roger Patel, owner of the Century Market Plaza at 810 Ga. 96, said a lease has been signed for the cafe that would take one of eight retail spaces in the Phase II section to be built.
He’s also in negotiations with a pizzeria owner to lease two spaces and with another potential tenant to open a commercial office in another space.
“We expect to finish the plaza and rent it out fully and make it operational this year, and this will be another good looking building on Highway 96,” Patel said.
Construction of the 9,600-square-foot building for Phase II is expected to start within the next couple of months, he said.
The entire site sits on about 2.5 acres of land, with the Phase 1 building about 18,500 square feet.
Phase 1 of the shopping center was completed last summer. Here are the tenants that are on site:
- Cinnaholic — A vegan bakery most known for its gourmet cinnamon rolls with 20 frosting flavors and a variety of fresh toppings, according to its website.
- 96 Vietnamese Cuisine — A restaurant that bills itself to offer authentic Vietnamese dishes from a bowl of pho, a noodle soup, to Gà Xào Sả Ớt, a chicken dish with tangy lemongrass and spicy chilis, according to its website.
- Lush Nail Spa — A full service nail salon offering nail enhances, manicures, spa pedicures, waxing and eyelash services, according to its website. Also offered are manicures and spa pedicures for children.
- Tech Rescue — Formerly known as Smart Phone Repair and soon to get a new sign with its new name, this business fixes electronics from cellphones to tablets to computers for companies and individuals, said owner Jacob Bryant.
- Glow Facial Bar — Offering “a new twist to your traditional facial experience,” this facial bar offers a full line of skincare services such as facials, peels, waking, brow tinting and lash extensions by trained professionals, according to its website.
- The Emporium — A trendy store that offers apparel, jewelry, accessories, shoes, bath and body products, home decor and gifts, according to its website.
- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill — A national chain of Tex-Mex restaurants that offers franchise opportunities. This restaurant location is temporarily closed due to a “tenant problem” but is expected to reopen within three months under a new franchisee, Patel said.
For more information, contact a leasing agent at Patel’s company, Dhanraj Properties, at 478-397-1965.
