Italian, sushi, more: Here’s a list of new restaurants open or coming soon in Middle GA

Multiple restaurants have opened shop throughout Middle Georgia in the first quarter of this year, with more expected to open soon.

Among those coming, coffee and tea shops are in the mix of restaurants offering Italian and Mediterranean fare, sushi and fried chicken. Here’s a look:

Newly-opened restaurants

Multiple restaurants that have already opened this year include a mix of Mexican, Tex-Mex, Italian flavors along with dessert shops and a catering business. They include: