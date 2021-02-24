First Starbucks location coming to Forsyth. Here’s when construction will start

The first Starbucks location is coming to the city of Forsyth.

A preliminary site plan for the coffee shop at 318 Russell Parkway has been approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Design and Review Board.

“They would like to start construction in March, but we’re still going through the permitting process,” said Tammie Pierson, the city’s economic development director. “So, hopefully, they’ll start moving dirt next month.”

A former deli now sits on the property, with the building not in use for probably about the last 20 years, Pierson said. The building will be torn down for the construction of a new 2,500-square-foot Starbucks, she said. The site is near Interstate 75.

“It’s near some hotels and the Walmart,” Pierson said. “You’ll be able to see it from the interstate.”

Plans include a drive-thru and an outside patio area.

The plans were submitted by Streetside Retail, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate and development company. Headquartered in Seattle Washington, Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses.