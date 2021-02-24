Local

First Starbucks location coming to Forsyth. Here’s when construction will start

The first Starbucks location is coming to the city of Forsyth.

A preliminary site plan for the coffee shop at 318 Russell Parkway has been approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Design and Review Board.

“They would like to start construction in March, but we’re still going through the permitting process,” said Tammie Pierson, the city’s economic development director. “So, hopefully, they’ll start moving dirt next month.”

A former deli now sits on the property, with the building not in use for probably about the last 20 years, Pierson said. The building will be torn down for the construction of a new 2,500-square-foot Starbucks, she said. The site is near Interstate 75.

“It’s near some hotels and the Walmart,” Pierson said. “You’ll be able to see it from the interstate.”

Plans include a drive-thru and an outside patio area.

The plans were submitted by Streetside Retail, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate and development company. Headquartered in Seattle Washington, Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers business news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service