Houston & Peach

What to know about the Chick-fil-A set to open in west Warner Robins

A new Chick-fil-A is set to open Thursday at 3000 Watson Blvd. In Warner Robins.
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open Thursday at 3000 Watson Blvd. In Warner Robins. Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com
WARNER ROBINS

A new Chick-fil-A is set to open Thursday in Warner Robins.

“It has all the bells and whistles that a new store comes with,” said Luke Boyd, a manager at the new location at 3000 Watson Blvd.

The restaurant, which features large drive-thru lanes, initially will offer only drive-thru and curbside pickup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyd said.

The Georgia-based chain of restaurants is known for its chicken sandwiches, customer service and being closed on Sundays.

The new restaurant is the third stand-alone Chick-fil-A to be owned and operated by Pat Braski of Warner Robins.

Braski’s other restaurants include the long established Chick-fil-A at 1867 Watson Blvd. near Houston Healthcare and Robins Air Force Base and the Chick-fil-A at 790 Ga. 96 in Bonaire.

Corporate Chick-fil-A is expected to take over management of the Chick-fil-A inside the Houston County Galleria and install a temporary operator.

“You won’t even notice the difference,” Boyd said. “Same Chick-fil-A. Same service. Same name. Same food.”

The new restaurant on Watson Boulevard next to the new Chili’s Bar & Grill will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The telephone number is 478-569-1200.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers business news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service