What to know about the Chick-fil-A set to open in west Warner Robins

A new Chick-fil-A is set to open Thursday at 3000 Watson Blvd. In Warner Robins. bpurser@macon.com

A new Chick-fil-A is set to open Thursday in Warner Robins.

“It has all the bells and whistles that a new store comes with,” said Luke Boyd, a manager at the new location at 3000 Watson Blvd.

The restaurant, which features large drive-thru lanes, initially will offer only drive-thru and curbside pickup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyd said.

The Georgia-based chain of restaurants is known for its chicken sandwiches, customer service and being closed on Sundays.

The new restaurant is the third stand-alone Chick-fil-A to be owned and operated by Pat Braski of Warner Robins.

Braski’s other restaurants include the long established Chick-fil-A at 1867 Watson Blvd. near Houston Healthcare and Robins Air Force Base and the Chick-fil-A at 790 Ga. 96 in Bonaire.

Corporate Chick-fil-A is expected to take over management of the Chick-fil-A inside the Houston County Galleria and install a temporary operator.

“You won’t even notice the difference,” Boyd said. “Same Chick-fil-A. Same service. Same name. Same food.”

The new restaurant on Watson Boulevard next to the new Chili’s Bar & Grill will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The telephone number is 478-569-1200.