Opening week was so good for these new Warner Robins restaurants, they ran out of food

Cake ‘n Shake, a new dessert shop targeted to open Feb. 12 at 115 Margie Drive, Suite A, across from the Galleria Cinemas, features this signature ‘extreme shake’ that bears its namesake. Courtesy Cake 'n Shake

Business was so brisk for two Warner Robins eateries during grand opening week that they ran out of food.

Cake ‘n Shake, a family-owned shop that serves up “extreme milkshakes,” ran out of ice cream.

Gregg’s Mexican Restaurant 2.0, which was was first popular in the 1980s and was reopened by the family of the original owner, ran out of food.

Each had to close in order to restock, with both expected to reopen Tuesday, the businesses posted on Facebook.

“Never in a million years we would’ve thought we’d be making a sold out post .... Well, Warner Robins and surrounding cities showed up & showed OUT! We maximized our ice cream inventory for our GRAND opening week and it appears we’ll be potentially sold out today,” Cake n Shake posted Sunday on Facebook.

“We will open today until empty & reopen on Tuesday 2/23. Our team had a extremely busy week and handled it very well. We’re so proud them! Our team and the Clayton family thank you all for your support of all of our locations. Pssst...Locust Grove has ice cream.”

The Warner Robins location is the second for Vincent and Lakeisha Clayton of McDonough. The Locust Grove location was their first and a third is in the works in McDonough.

Lee and Valarie Pace reopened his uncle’s former restaurant as Gregg’s Mexican Restaurant 2.0 in the same spot on Armed Forces Boulevard across from Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins. The name reflects “round two” or “a second chance” for the family to run the Tex-Mex restaurant, Valarie Price said.

“Attention! Hello all! Due the amazing, overwhelming amount of support... we have ran out of food!” the restaurant posted Saturday on Facebook. “Our cooks are working hard to get it all stocked back up and ready to taco! We appreciate you all more than you know. We will reopen Tuesday with our normal business hours 10:30-8:00. See you soon!”