Popeyes and more developments are coming to west Macon near Lake Tobesofkee

A Popeyes is coming to west Macon near Lake Tobesofkee.

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan for the fried chicken restaurant at 5590 Thomaston Road during its Monday meeting.

A former BB&T bank building on the site that has been vacant since 2017 would be torn down to make room for construction of two buildings, according to Allen Shackelford, a member of Tobesofkee Crossing LLC.

One building would house the chicken restaurant, while another restaurant is proposed for the second building. P&Z commissioners also approved a conditional use to allow conceptual approval of the restaurants. The property is zoned C-4 Highway Commercial.

The Popeyes is a “done deal,” while negotiations are in progress with another tenant for the other proposed restaurant space, Shackelford said by telephone.

The development is across from the Publix at Tobesofkee Crossing shopping center.

The board also approved a conditional use for Mavis Tires & Brakes for construction of a retail tire and brake center at 5591 Thomaston Road with a caveat sought by Shackelford.

Commissioners are requiring that Mavis Southeast LLC use the same brick and stucco of the Publix at Tobesofkee Crossing shopping center. The change is not a major one and would not impact the Mavis branding, said Jim Thomas, executive director for the P&Z Commission.

The site, which is just under an acre, is an out parcel within the shopping center at the intersection of Thomaston and Tucker roads.

Commissioners also approved a variance that allows for 28 parking spaces for the 6,979-square-foot tire and brake center instead of the required 36 spaces for a development that size.