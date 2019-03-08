New Macon shopping center to open in 2020

A new shopping center anchored by a Publix will open next year near Lake Tobesofkee in west Bibb County .
Developer JWA Ventures announced this week that Tobesofkee Crossing, which will be built at the Thomaston Road and Tucker Road intersection, should be ready to open between April and June of 2020, according to a news release.
Along with a new Publix supermarket, there will also be 20,000 square feet of additional retail space in the center.
“The new Publix at Tobesofkee Crossing shopping center will provide a much-needed high-quality grocery option to customers in an area that is currently underserved,” Evan Conder, development director of JWA Ventures, said in the release.
Publix will employ 120-150 people at the new location.
The shopping center was approved by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission in October.
JWA Ventures is a division of Jim Wilson & Associates, the developer also behind the The Shoppes at River Crossing in north Macon.
