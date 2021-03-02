Warner Robins catering company is opening an eatery with eyebrow-raising name

One Night Stand Catering is opening a storefront eatery for takeout in Warner Robins that will offer a rotating daily menu, hence it’s eyebrow-raising name.

Rest assured, the owners said, their eatery is family-friendly. They just wanted a catchy name that reflects their business concept.

“It will be a rotating concept every day,” said co-owner Alyssa Bonardy. “We will have a signature menu — or like an everyday menu — for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as one rotating concept.

“A concept would be like smokehouse barbecue, or if we did something like an Indian cuisine, that would be a concept for that day.”

Best friends Donnie Pearson and Monty Freeze, who’ve worked in the food service and hospitality industry in different locations over the years, are the chefs.

They’ve dreamed of opening a restaurant.

“There’s not a lot of unique restaurants,” Pearson said.

Bonardy, who’s also worked in food service, is engaged to Pearson.

“They are the two chefs,” Bonardy said. “They handle everything with the cooking and typically I handle everything else ... I do anything from purchasing the food to planning out to speaking to all the customers.

“If somebody is ordering food or if somebody is inquiring about catering, they’ll be talking to me.”

Her sister, Alex Bonardy, and her mom, Patrice Bonardy, help out with the business.

Beginning with barbecue

On July 4, they cooked up a storm for a family barbecue but last-minute cancellations from their out-of-town guests left them with a lot of food, Bonardy said.

So, they decided to share the extra food with their neighbors, and they got a tremendous response, she said.

That led them to offer their food for sale, which resulted in a request to cater a wedding.

“So, we kind of build up by word of mouth,” Bonardy said.

In September, they formed One Night Stand Catering, with the response from that prompting them to consider the storefront.

“They decided to no longer put their dreams on hold, but that we were actually going to make the dream a reality,” Bonardy said.

They’ll offer take-out only at their eatery at 6009 Watson Blvd., Suite 420, which is located in Warner Robins but has a Byron mailing address.

“Since barbecue is how we started, that’s how we’ll start in the restaurant,” Bonardy said. “We’ll have a smokehouse concept, so they’ll be various smoked meats like … smoked brisket, ribs, barbecue pulled pork.

“They normally do sweet tea chicken. Then, we have various smokehouse sides like smoked Gouda mac and cheese, baked beans with chopped brisket, greens, corn, and of course, they do honey butter cornbread.”

The target opening date is March 20.

“People will be able to come in just like you can go to any other restaurant or a to-go place to grab food,” Bonardy said. “The menu will be posted (inside) and it will also be posted on all our social media platforms.”

Face masks will be required to enter the storefront due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Catering via social media

“If [customer] would want to do catering, they could ... write us on social media,” Bonardy said. “We would then reply to them with a series of questions that we ask all our catering clients.

“At that point, the chefs would take their information and put together a sample menu for them. We send it off and then they approve or deny, say if they want any changes, and we typically go from there.”

Operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch on Sundays. The eatery’s number is 478-333-1213.

“We’re trying to live up to our name,” Bonardy said. “That’s been in a lot of the comments on our Facebook page.

“People said they liked the concept of the One Night Stand with the rotating menu, but they are curious to see if we’ll be able to follow through with that or if it’s going to be too much.”

Bonardy’s confident that they’ll be successful.

“Yes, we can do it!”