Three Huey Magoo’s chicken tender restaurants coming to these Middle Georgia cities

Three Huey Magoo’s chicken tender restaurants are coming to Middle Georgia.

The first franchise is expected to open in February in Milledgeville at 1972 N. Columbia St., according to the company’s website.

The other planned locations are in Warner Robins and Centerville, a company spokeswoman confirmed late Monday afternoon. But leases for specific locations have not been signed yet.

The restaurant offers fried and grilled chicken tender meals, sandwiches, salads, wraps and dipping sauces.

According to the company website, “each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.”

The Florida-based company already has one location in Georgia in Loganville with another planned for Valdosta.