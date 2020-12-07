Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Three Huey Magoo’s chicken tender restaurants coming to these Middle Georgia cities

Huey Magoo’s chicken tender restaurants are coming to Middle Georgia, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
Huey Magoo’s chicken tender restaurants are coming to Middle Georgia, a company spokeswoman confirmed. Huey Magoo's

Three Huey Magoo’s chicken tender restaurants are coming to Middle Georgia.

The first franchise is expected to open in February in Milledgeville at 1972 N. Columbia St., according to the company’s website.

The other planned locations are in Warner Robins and Centerville, a company spokeswoman confirmed late Monday afternoon. But leases for specific locations have not been signed yet.

The restaurant offers fried and grilled chicken tender meals, sandwiches, salads, wraps and dipping sauces.

According to the company website, “each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Florida-based company already has one location in Georgia in Loganville with another planned for Valdosta.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers breaking news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Arrest made in break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

December 07, 2020 6:24 PM

Celebrities

Rashida Jones replaces Phil Griffin as MSNBC president

December 07, 2020 6:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service