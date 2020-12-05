Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Macon. What about the Warner Robins location?

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Macon location at Eisenhower Crossing.

The store was holding a store-closing sale Saturday, noting that customers have only nine more days to take advantage of the cost savings.

The store’s last day will be Dec. 13. Some of its employees are transferring to the Warner Robins location, which is expected to remain open.

The closure is among 200 Bed Bath & Beyond store closings over the next two years that the corporate office announced earlier this year.

The company released in September a list of 63 of the stores to close by year’s end, which included only one store in Georgia, in Douglasville, according to USA Today.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Employees of the Macon location were reportedly told in October that the store would shut down.

The store closings are part of an organizational realignment designed in part to “meet the structural shift in customer shopping and service preferences that we have seen accelerate as a result of COVID-19,” Bed Bath & Beyond’s president and CEO, Mark Tritton, said in an August news release.