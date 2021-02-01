These new restaurants to open throughout Middle Georgia in February

A popular chain restaurant known for its burgers, a pizzeria offering Neapolitan pies cooked in a wood-fire oven and a family-owned dessert shop touting its “extreme milkshakes” are among eateries expected to open in Middle Georgia in February.

Here’s a quick look at those three eateries:

Chili’s Bar & Grill

Chili’s Bar & Grill is expected to open its Warner Robins location on schedule Feb. 8, said Devon Cutler, the restaurant’s general manager.

“We’re just focused on creating an awesome guest experience,” she said.

The Texas-based restaurant chain offers casual dining and is known for its Big Mouth burgers, house smoked ribs, fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas, according to the company website.

The sign outside the new Warner Robins location reads, “Training in progress. We can’t wait to margarit’ya.”

The restaurant shares the former Toys R Us site at 3000 Watson Blvd. with another restaurant. The new Chick-fil-A location nextdoor is expected to open in March.

Chili’s will be offering its three for $10 special: a non-alcoholic beverage, a small starter like a soup or salad or chips and salsa and entree from a limited menu, Cutler said.

Also available will be the $5 monthly margaritas “all day everyday” and “they change from month to month,” Cutler said.

“We’ve got some awesome flavors.”

Operating hours will be 11 am. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Romo’s Pizza

Romo’s Pizza is expected to open its doors the second week of February in the Prado shopping center on Forsyth Road in Macon.

The restaurant will offer Neapolitan pizza cooked in a wood-burning oven, as well as appetizers and a couple of pasta dishes, said owner Natasha Phillips.

Cooking with a wood-burning oven gives the pizza more flavor, she said.

“We’ll do some traditional Italian like the margherita and then we’ll have like the wonderful arugula-prosciutto topper pizza,” Phillips said. “We’ll have Italian sausage and like a white pizza and mushroom pizza.

“We’re trying to stick to traditional Italian style.”

The restaurant, named after her son, Roman, is located next door to her Fountain of Juice, a smoothie and sandwich shop.

Operating hours will be from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-8 p.m. Sunday.

Cake n’ Shake

Cake n’ Shake, a family-owned dessert shop, expects to open it’s doors Feb. 12 at 115 Margie Drive, Suite A in Warner Robins.

Vincent and Lakeisha Clayton of McDonough dove into entrepreneurship, leaving their retail managements jobs to open their first Cake ‘n Shake in Locust Grove two months later on July 19, 2019.

They’re also opening another location in McDonough in April.

The dessert shop is known for its “extreme milkshakes” made from ice cream coming from Georgia creameries and topped with a slice of cheese cake or a whole cupcake or both.

There’s more than a dozen other toppings to choose from, and the menu also includes other food offerings such as hot dogs.

Operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Editor’s note: If you’re opening a new restaurant or business and would like to be considered for addition to this list or one like it and possibly featured in a story, please email bpurser@macon.com.