Brothers expanding their Dunkin’ franchise to Byron and Perry

A Dunkin' is under construction at Ga. 49 and Cane River Drive. The coffee and doughnut shop is expected to open in early spring.

Brothers Nick and Harry Patel expect to open two more Dunkin’ shops in Middle Georgia this year, including one in Byron that’s expected to be up and running in a couple of months.

They already have locations in Macon and Warner Robins.

Their new location in Byron is expected to open by the end of March “unless we have a hiccup or something,” Nick Patel said.

It’s now under construction on Ga. 49 near Interstate 75.

The brothers also expect to break ground at their planned Perry location off Sam Nunn Boulevard near I-75 in the summer.

Additionally, they’re planning a fifth site in Middle Georgia, but a location has not yet been selected.

“I’m still searching. If you have something, let me know,” Patel said jokingly.

Byron location

The Byron location is adjacent to a Chick-fil-A restaurant that opened in June.

“Byron’s going to be the next stop for all the people going to Florida,” Patel said. “You kinda need a stop, so we thought it was a great location, and Chick-fil-A decided to go there as well.”

Additionally, there are currently no other Dunkin’ shops right off a a long stretch of I-75 from Forsyth to the Florida line, Patel noted.

“Everything is in the town. You have to drive inside town,” said Patel, who envisions travelers coming off the interstate to grab a coffee and a doughnut at the upcoming Byron and Perry locations.

The brothers are now putting a team of employees together for the Byron shop.

The best way to be considered for a job with them is to stop by either the Warner Robins or Macon location and apply in person, Patel said.

“We like to do personal interviews,” Patel said. “Meet them face to face.”

The brothers then expect to turn their attention to the Perry location.

“The plans are almost done,” Patel said. “We’re hoping to break ground in July.”

The Perry location should be open by the end of the year “if everything goes according to the plan,” Patel said.

The brothers, along with two silent partners, formed QSR Group and announced plans in 2017 for building multiple Dunkin’ locations. Patel’s first name is Navnit, which appears on the legal paperwork but he prefers to be called Nick.

“I go by Nick. My legal name is Navnit but I’ve been called by Nick for so many years I don’t even know my real name anymore,” Patel joked.

Beginnings

The brothers first Dunkin’ opened in Warner Robins at 825 Russell Parkway in October 2018.

“That’s where we started from,” Patel said.

Their second opened at 4450 Forsyth Road in Macon in May in the middle of a pandemic, Patel noted.

“That was my first store opening ever where the world was in a shutdown mode … We didn’t know what we were getting into,” Patel said “But being a Dunkin’ brand — a strong brand — we had no issues.

“We’re doing fantastic.”

In the beginning, the lobby of the Macon store wasn’t open. But the bulk of the restaurant’s business is drive-thru anyway, so the business did well, Patel said.

A native of India, Patel moved to Cordele with his family. He’s also loved Atlanta and Milledgeville, where he graduated from high school in 2002.

He’s also lived in Macon, working for Verizon corporate. Today, he and his wife, a native of Warner Robins, live in McDonough with their two girls.

He has other ties to the area as well.

Patel opened his first Jimmy John’s franchise restaurant on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins. He also owned other Jimmy John’s franchises in Atlanta. He later sold them because it was “just the right price.”

The one he started and sold in Warner Robins remains in operation.

“I feel like I belong here,” he said.

As the Jimmy John’s restaurant venture was coming to a close, the Dunkin’ franchise came into view. His circle of family and friends includes owners and operators of Dunkin’ franchises elsewhere such as in Atlanta.

“Since they bragged about ‘em, I said, well, it’s gotta be great and jumped in first chance I got,” Patel said. “And luckily, the timing worked out for us. Jimmy John’s was selling and Dunkin’ was right there.”