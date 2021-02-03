These Houston County restaurants capture perfect scores in latest health inspections

Multiple Houston County restaurants earned perfect scores at their most recent health inspections.

Moreover, most restaurants within the county scored “A’s” while a few received “Bs” in the span of Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal.

No restaurant received a “C” or a failing grade of “U.” The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Restaurants that scored 100 include:

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant, 632 North Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville

Teriyaki Japan at the Houston County Galleria, 2922 Watson Blvd., Suite 830, Centerville

Auntie Anne’s at the Houston County Galleria, 2992 Watson Blvd., Suite 850, Centerville

Chick-fil-A at Houston County Galleria, 2292 Watson Blvd., Suite 840, Centerville

S Deli & Wings, 520 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry

Pub 96, 405 Ga. 96, Suite 100, Bonaire

Hong Kong Express, 2706 Watson Blvd, Suite 1, Warner Robins

Cuban Island Cafe, 402 Ga. 247, Suite 300, Bonaire

Lieu’s on the Go, 210 Chilton Place, Bonaire

Ole Times Country Buffet, 2924 Watson Blvd., Centerville

Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 North Houston Road, Warner Robins

China Wok, 827 North Houston Road, Suite A, Warner Robins

Wok N Roll, 789 Ga. 96, Suite 2G, Bonaire

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant, 115 Russell Parkway, Suite S, Warner Robins

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

An “A” is given for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” A score of 80 to 89 is considered “satisfactory compliance” for a grade of “B,” while a “C” is given for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.