Houston & Peach

These Houston County restaurants capture perfect scores in latest health inspections

Multiple Houston County restaurants earned perfect scores at their most recent health inspections.

Moreover, most restaurants within the county scored “A’s” while a few received “Bs” in the span of Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal.

No restaurant received a “C” or a failing grade of “U.” The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Restaurants that scored 100 include:

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

An “A” is given for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” A score of 80 to 89 is considered “satisfactory compliance” for a grade of “B,” while a “C” is given for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers business news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service