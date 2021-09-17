A new Waffle House opens in north Macon on site of former fire station

A new Waffle House that sits on the site of a former fire station in north Macon is now open.

The restaurant opened this week at 4065 Forsyth Road.

“It’s going very well,” said restaurant manager Jessica Hansen. “I’m excited. It’s picking up every day and customers are super excited about our great location.”

Unlike most Waffle House locations, hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, with plans to extend operating hours soon, Hansen said. The restaurant is now hiring for second and third shifts.

The restaurant site was formerly home to the Breezy Hill fire station, which was demolished.

The Macon Water Authority, which retained the property behind the restaurant that houses a water tower, sold the site of the former station to Waffle House Inc. for $390,000, according to Macon-Bibb County property tax records.

A new fire station and sheriff’s precinct was built at 4036 Napier Ave. to replace that station and a sheriff’s precinct at 600 Pio Nono Ave.

The facility was named for former District 5 Commissioner Bert Bivins III, a long-time community leader. The Bert Bivins Fire Station and Sheriff Precinct opened in December 2018.

The new 1,635 square foot Waffle House sits on just over a half acre. The national chain of restaurants is known for hearty breakfast offerings.

To apply for a job at the restaurant, go to wafflehouse.com/careers in reference to Unit #2402.

The restaurant’s number is 478-747-6964.