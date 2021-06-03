A new Waffle House opening soon on site of former Macon-Bibb fire station

A new Waffle House is opening soon at the site of the former Breezy Hill Fire Station on Forsyth Road in Macon.

The restaurant is expected to open in late July, according to an email from Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc.

Anyone interested in applying to work at the restaurant should visit wafflehouse.com/careers in reference to Unit #2402, according to a notice posted at the restaurant. Any questions, call Tasha at 706-669-7944, the notice reads.

The 1,635 square foot store sits on just over a half acre and should be able to seat 38 customers, according to planning documents submitted to the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission.

The Macon Water Authority, which retained the property behind the restaurant that houses a water tower, sold the site of the former station to Waffle House Inc. for $390,000, according to Macon-Bibb County property tax records.

The restaurant site was formerly home to the Breezy Hill fire station, which was demolished.

A new fire station and sheriff’s precinct was built at 4036 Napier Ave. to replace that station and a sheriff’s precinct at 600 Pio Nono Ave.

The facility was named for former District 5 Commissioner Bert Bivins III, a long-time community leader. The Bert Bivins Fire Station and Sheriff Precinct opened in December 2018.