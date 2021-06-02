These Bibb restaurants earn perfect scores on recent health inspections. Here’s more

Most Bibb County restaurants earned “A’s” during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.

Several received “B’s” while not a single restaurant earned a “C” or a failing grade of “U” during the span of May 1 to May 31, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

Bibb County restaurants earning perfect scores of 100 during May routine inspections include:

Nu-Way at Mercer Village, 1602 Montpelier Ave., Suite 105

Decadent, A Coffee and Dessert Bar, 530 Poplar St.

Also earning a 100 on its initial inspection was Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style, 1413 Rocky Creek Road, Suites A & B.

The restaurant, which relocated from its spot at 4351 Pio Nono Ave., is expected to open at its new location this weekend.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.