Countdown to football: Mercer makes history with SEC trips, looks for big move in SoCon

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.
The series continues as we break down Mercer’s game-by-game schedule.
Aug. 31 Jacksonville
The Bears open their fifth season on Thursday night in what should be a packed Five Star Stadium. ... W.
Sept. 9 Wofford
The Terriers have had the Bears’ number the past three seasons in Southern Conference play. ... W.
Sept. 16 at Auburn
Mercer’s first trip to play an SEC program should be enjoyable for the fans but tough for the team. ... L.
Sept. 23 at East Tennessee State
The Bears get their first road win of the season. ... W.
Sept. 30 VMI
Mercer got its first-ever Southern Conference win over VMI in 2014. ... W.
Oct. 7 at The Citadel
The Bulldogs have defeated the Bears the past three seasons by a combined five points. ... L.
Oct. 14 Chattanooga
The Bears earned their first win over a top-10 team against the Mocs in 2014. ... W.
Oct. 21 at Furman
Mercer looks for its third straight win over head coach Bobby Lamb’s alma mater. ... W.
Nov. 4 Samford
Macon native Chris Hatcher continues to build the Bulldogs’ program after an FCS playoff berth last season. ... L.
Nov. 11 at Western Carolina
The Bears wrap up their conference schedule in style. ... W.
Nov. 18 at Alabama
What a way to end the year as Mercer joins Mississippi as the only teams this season to play road games against both Auburn and Alabama. ... L.
