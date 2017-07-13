Mercer receiver Marquise Irvin (8) and the Bears open their season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville.
Mercer receiver Marquise Irvin (8) and the Bears open their season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Mercer receiver Marquise Irvin (8) and the Bears open their season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Mercer

July 13, 2017 7:45 AM

Countdown to football: Mercer makes history with SEC trips, looks for big move in SoCon

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues as we break down Mercer’s game-by-game schedule.

Aug. 31 Jacksonville

The Bears open their fifth season on Thursday night in what should be a packed Five Star Stadium. ... W.

Sept. 9 Wofford

The Terriers have had the Bears’ number the past three seasons in Southern Conference play. ... W.

Sept. 16 at Auburn

Mercer’s first trip to play an SEC program should be enjoyable for the fans but tough for the team. ... L.

Sept. 23 at East Tennessee State

The Bears get their first road win of the season. ... W.

Sept. 30 VMI

Mercer got its first-ever Southern Conference win over VMI in 2014. ... W.

Oct. 7 at The Citadel

The Bulldogs have defeated the Bears the past three seasons by a combined five points. ... L.

Oct. 14 Chattanooga

The Bears earned their first win over a top-10 team against the Mocs in 2014. ... W.

Oct. 21 at Furman

Mercer looks for its third straight win over head coach Bobby Lamb’s alma mater. ... W.

Nov. 4 Samford

Macon native Chris Hatcher continues to build the Bulldogs’ program after an FCS playoff berth last season. ... L.

Nov. 11 at Western Carolina

The Bears wrap up their conference schedule in style. ... W.

Nov. 18 at Alabama

What a way to end the year as Mercer joins Mississippi as the only teams this season to play road games against both Auburn and Alabama. ... L.

Previous stories in this series:

Georgia Southern game-by-game breakdown.

Fort Valley State game-by-game breakdown.

Georgia Tech opponent breakdown.

Mercer opponent breakdown.

Georgia Southern opponent breakdown.

Fort Valley State opponent breakdown.

SEC power poll.

ACC power poll.

Southern Conference power poll.

Sun Belt power poll.

GHSA Region 1-6A power poll.

GHSA Region 1-5A power poll.

GHSA Region 4-5A power poll.

GHSA Region 4-3A power poll.

GHSA Region 3-2A power poll.

GHSA Region 4B-1A power poll.

GHSA Region 7A-1A power poll.

SEC team-by-team schedules.

SEC weekly schedule.

Team-by-team schedules for ACC’s teams.

Weekly schedules for ACC’s teams.

Team-by-team schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.

Weekly schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.

Middle Georgia team-by-team GHSA schedules.

Middle Georgia weekly GHSA schedule.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Susie Gardner helps secure second straight regular-season title for Mercer women

Susie Gardner helps secure second straight regular-season title for Mercer women 1:13

Susie Gardner helps secure second straight regular-season title for Mercer women
Kahlia Lawrence, Mercer women clinch tie for first 0:41

Kahlia Lawrence, Mercer women clinch tie for first
Mercer's Kyle Lewis receives Golden Spikes Award 0:30

Mercer's Kyle Lewis receives Golden Spikes Award

View More Video