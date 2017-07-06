Georgia head coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs finished 8-5 in his first season.
July 06, 2017 7:51 AM

Countdown to football: Can anyone in SEC challenge Alabama’s reign?

By Daniel Shirley

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues with a power poll for the SEC.

Alabama

2016 record: 14-1.

Season opener: vs. Florida State in Atlanta, Sept. 2.

Auburn

2016 record: 8-5.

Season opener: vs. Georgia Southern, Sept. 2.

LSU

2016 record: 8-4.

Season opener: vs. BYU in Houston, Sept. 2.

Florida

2016 record: 9-4.

Season opener: vs. Michigan in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 2.

Texas A&M

2016 record: 8-5.

Season opener: at UCLA, Sept. 3.

Georgia

2016 record: 8-5.

Season opener: vs. Appalachian State, Sept. 2.

Tennessee

2016 record: 9-4.

Season opener: vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Sept. 4.

Arkansas

2016 record: 7-6.

Season opener: vs. Florida A&M, Aug. 31.

Kentucky

2016 record: 7-6.

Season opener: at Southern Miss, Sept. 2.

South Carolina

2016 record: 6-7.

Season opener: vs. N.C. State in Charlotte, Sept. 2.

Mississippi State

2016 record: 6-7.

Season opener: vs. Charleston Southern, Sept. 2.

Vanderbilt

2016 record: 6-7.

Season opener: at Middle Tennessee, Sept. 2.

Mississippi

2016 record: 5-7.

Season opener: vs. South Alabama, Sept. 2

Missouri

2016 record: 4-8.

Season opener: vs. Missouri State, Sept. 2.

