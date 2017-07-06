Countdown to football: Can anyone in SEC challenge Alabama’s reign?

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.
The series continues with a power poll for the SEC.
Alabama
2016 record: 14-1.
Season opener: vs. Florida State in Atlanta, Sept. 2.
Auburn
2016 record: 8-5.
Season opener: vs. Georgia Southern, Sept. 2.
LSU
2016 record: 8-4.
Season opener: vs. BYU in Houston, Sept. 2.
Florida
2016 record: 9-4.
Season opener: vs. Michigan in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 2.
Texas A&M
2016 record: 8-5.
Season opener: at UCLA, Sept. 3.
Georgia
2016 record: 8-5.
Season opener: vs. Appalachian State, Sept. 2.
Tennessee
2016 record: 9-4.
Season opener: vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Sept. 4.
Arkansas
2016 record: 7-6.
Season opener: vs. Florida A&M, Aug. 31.
Kentucky
2016 record: 7-6.
Season opener: at Southern Miss, Sept. 2.
South Carolina
2016 record: 6-7.
Season opener: vs. N.C. State in Charlotte, Sept. 2.
Mississippi State
2016 record: 6-7.
Season opener: vs. Charleston Southern, Sept. 2.
Vanderbilt
2016 record: 6-7.
Season opener: at Middle Tennessee, Sept. 2.
Mississippi
2016 record: 5-7.
Season opener: vs. South Alabama, Sept. 2
Missouri
2016 record: 4-8.
Season opener: vs. Missouri State, Sept. 2.
