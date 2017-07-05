Countdown to football: Defending national champion Clemson leads chase for ACC teams

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.
The series continues with a power poll for the ACC.
Clemson
2016 record: 14-1.
Season opener: vs. Kent State, Sept. 2.
Florida State
2016 record: 10-3.
Season opener: vs. Alabama in Atlanta, Sept. 2.
Louisville
2016 record: 9-4.
Season opener: vs. Purdue in Indianapolis, Sept. 2.
Virginia Tech
2016 record: 10-4.
Season opener: vs. West Virginia in Landover, Maryland, Sept. 3.
Pittsburgh
2016 record: 8-5.
Season opener: vs. Youngstown State, Sept. 2.
Georgia Tech
2016 record: 9-4.
Season opener: vs. Tennessee in Atlanta, Sept. 4.
Miami
2016 record: 9-4.
Season opener: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Sept. 2.
North Carolina
2016 record: 8-5.
Season opener: vs. California, Sept. 2.
Wake Forest
2016 record: 7-6.
Season opener: vs. Presbyterian, Aug. 31.
N.C. State
2016 record: 7-6.
Season opener: vs. South Carolina in Charlotte, Sept. 2.
Boston College
2016 record: 7-6.
Season opener: at Northern Illinois, Sept. 1.
Duke
2016 record: 4-8.
Season opener: vs. North Carolina Central, Sept. 2.
Syracuse
2016 record: 4-8.
Season opener: vs. Central Connecticut State, Sept. 1.
Virginia
2016 record: 2-10.
Season opener: vs. William & Mary, Sept. 2.
