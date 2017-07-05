Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jackets won nine games in 2016.
Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jackets won nine games in 2016. Brett Davis AP

Georgia Tech

July 05, 2017 8:46 AM

Countdown to football: Defending national champion Clemson leads chase for ACC teams

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues with a power poll for the ACC.

Clemson

2016 record: 14-1.

Season opener: vs. Kent State, Sept. 2.

Florida State

2016 record: 10-3.

Season opener: vs. Alabama in Atlanta, Sept. 2.

Louisville

2016 record: 9-4.

Season opener: vs. Purdue in Indianapolis, Sept. 2.

Virginia Tech

2016 record: 10-4.

Season opener: vs. West Virginia in Landover, Maryland, Sept. 3.

Pittsburgh

2016 record: 8-5.

Season opener: vs. Youngstown State, Sept. 2.

Georgia Tech

2016 record: 9-4.

Season opener: vs. Tennessee in Atlanta, Sept. 4.

Miami

2016 record: 9-4.

Season opener: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Sept. 2.

North Carolina

2016 record: 8-5.

Season opener: vs. California, Sept. 2.

Wake Forest

2016 record: 7-6.

Season opener: vs. Presbyterian, Aug. 31.

N.C. State

2016 record: 7-6.

Season opener: vs. South Carolina in Charlotte, Sept. 2.

Boston College

2016 record: 7-6.

Season opener: at Northern Illinois, Sept. 1.

Duke

2016 record: 4-8.

Season opener: vs. North Carolina Central, Sept. 2.

Syracuse

2016 record: 4-8.

Season opener: vs. Central Connecticut State, Sept. 1.

Virginia

2016 record: 2-10.

Season opener: vs. William & Mary, Sept. 2.

