When Georgia Southern University resurrected its football program in 1981, legendary head football coach Erk Russell inspired several traditions that continue to live on today. Daniel Shirley / The Telegraph and Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy
College Sports

July 03, 2017 9:20 AM

Countdown to football: Sun Belt Conference adds contender for another tight race

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues with a power poll for the Sun Belt Conference.

Appalachian State

2016 record: 10-3.

Season opener: at Georgia, Sept. 2.

Troy

2016 record: 10-3.

Season opener: at Boise State, Sept. 2.

Arkansas State

2016 record: 8-5.

Season opener: at Nebraska, Sept. 2.

Coastal Carolina

2016 record: 10-2.

Season opener: vs. UMass, Sept. 2.

Georgia Southern

2016 record: 5-7.

Season opener: at Auburn, Sept. 2.

Louisiana

2016 record: 6-7.

Season opener: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Sept. 2.

Idaho

2016 record: 9-4.

Season opener: vs. Sacramento State, Aug. 31.

South Alabama

2016 record: 6-7.

Season opener: at Mississippi, Sept. 2.

Georgia State

2016 record: 3-9.

Season opener: vs. Tennessee State, Aug. 31.

Louisiana-Monroe

2016 record: 4-8.

Season opener: at Memphis, Aug. 31.

New Mexico State

2016 record: 3-9.

Season opener: at Arizona State, Aug. 31.

Texas State

2016 record: 2-10.

Season opener: vs. Houston Baptist, Sept. 2.

