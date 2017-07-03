Countdown to football: Sun Belt Conference adds contender for another tight race

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.
The series continues with a power poll for the Sun Belt Conference.
Appalachian State
2016 record: 10-3.
Season opener: at Georgia, Sept. 2.
Troy
2016 record: 10-3.
Season opener: at Boise State, Sept. 2.
Arkansas State
2016 record: 8-5.
Season opener: at Nebraska, Sept. 2.
Coastal Carolina
2016 record: 10-2.
Season opener: vs. UMass, Sept. 2.
Georgia Southern
2016 record: 5-7.
Season opener: at Auburn, Sept. 2.
Louisiana
2016 record: 6-7.
Season opener: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Sept. 2.
Idaho
2016 record: 9-4.
Season opener: vs. Sacramento State, Aug. 31.
South Alabama
2016 record: 6-7.
Season opener: at Mississippi, Sept. 2.
Georgia State
2016 record: 3-9.
Season opener: vs. Tennessee State, Aug. 31.
Louisiana-Monroe
2016 record: 4-8.
Season opener: at Memphis, Aug. 31.
New Mexico State
2016 record: 3-9.
Season opener: at Arizona State, Aug. 31.
Texas State
2016 record: 2-10.
Season opener: vs. Houston Baptist, Sept. 2.
