Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers’ Eagles open their season against Auburn.
Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers’ Eagles open their season against Auburn. Thomas Graning AP
Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers’ Eagles open their season against Auburn. Thomas Graning AP

College Sports

July 12, 2017 8:52 AM

Countdown to football: In year two with Tyson Summers, Georgia Southern seeks step forward

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues as we break down Georgia Southern’s game-by-game schedule.

Sept. 2 at Auburn

The SEC’s Tigers offer a difficult opener for the Eagles. ... L.

Sept. 9 New Hampshire

The Eagles need a win in their home opener in a tough opening month. ... W.

Sept. 23 at Indiana

A second road trip to a Power 5 Conference program in the first three games, but this one should be closer than the first. ... L.

Oct. 4 Arkansas State

The Sun Belt Conference opener is a tough one, but it should be a good start to the conference season. ... W.

Oct. 14 New Mexico State

Simply put, the Aggies have a tough time competing in the Sun Belt. ... W.

Oct. 21 at UMass

A long road trip, for sure, but a positive one for the Eagles. ... W.

Oct. 28 at Troy

The Trojans are climbing back to the top of the conference. ... L.

Nov. 4 Georgia State

The Eagles have lost two straight to the Panthers. In the Eagles’ fans minds, that can’t get to three. ... W.

Nov. 9 at Appalachian State

This rivalry continues to stay strong year after year. ... L.

Nov. 18 South Alabama

The Eagles need to take care of home games like this one. ... W.

Nov. 25 at Louisiana

Tough two-game road stretch begins with a trip West. ... W.

Dec. 2 at Coastal Carolina

This could turn into quite the Sun Belt rivalry with the Chanticleers joining the conference. ... L.

Previous stories in this series:

Fort Valley State game-by-game breakdown.

Georgia Tech opponent breakdown.

Mercer opponent breakdown.

Georgia Southern opponent breakdown.

Fort Valley State opponent breakdown.

SEC power poll.

ACC power poll.

Southern Conference power poll.

Sun Belt power poll.

GHSA Region 1-6A power poll.

GHSA Region 1-5A power poll.

GHSA Region 4-5A power poll.

GHSA Region 4-3A power poll.

GHSA Region 3-2A power poll.

GHSA Region 4B-1A power poll.

GHSA Region 7A-1A power poll.

SEC team-by-team schedules.

SEC weekly schedule.

Team-by-team schedules for ACC’s teams.

Weekly schedules for ACC’s teams.

Team-by-team schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.

Weekly schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.

Middle Georgia team-by-team GHSA schedules.

Middle Georgia weekly GHSA schedule.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The top moments and insights from the first day of SEC Media Days

The top moments and insights from the first day of SEC Media Days 5:10

The top moments and insights from the first day of SEC Media Days
Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman
Bielema on butt-dialing Sankey after daughter's birth 0:55

Bielema on butt-dialing Sankey after daughter's birth

View More Video