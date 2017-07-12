Countdown to football: In year two with Tyson Summers, Georgia Southern seeks step forward

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.
The series continues as we break down Georgia Southern’s game-by-game schedule.
Sept. 2 at Auburn
The SEC’s Tigers offer a difficult opener for the Eagles. ... L.
Sept. 9 New Hampshire
The Eagles need a win in their home opener in a tough opening month. ... W.
Sept. 23 at Indiana
A second road trip to a Power 5 Conference program in the first three games, but this one should be closer than the first. ... L.
Oct. 4 Arkansas State
The Sun Belt Conference opener is a tough one, but it should be a good start to the conference season. ... W.
Oct. 14 New Mexico State
Simply put, the Aggies have a tough time competing in the Sun Belt. ... W.
Oct. 21 at UMass
A long road trip, for sure, but a positive one for the Eagles. ... W.
Oct. 28 at Troy
The Trojans are climbing back to the top of the conference. ... L.
Nov. 4 Georgia State
The Eagles have lost two straight to the Panthers. In the Eagles’ fans minds, that can’t get to three. ... W.
Nov. 9 at Appalachian State
This rivalry continues to stay strong year after year. ... L.
Nov. 18 South Alabama
The Eagles need to take care of home games like this one. ... W.
Nov. 25 at Louisiana
Tough two-game road stretch begins with a trip West. ... W.
Dec. 2 at Coastal Carolina
This could turn into quite the Sun Belt rivalry with the Chanticleers joining the conference. ... L.
