Alex Lakes (27) and the Mercer Bears open their season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville. Clay Teague photo@macon.com

July 09, 2017 12:01 PM

Countdown to football: Mercer 2017 schedule includes two trips to Yellowhammer State

By Daniel Shirley

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues as we rank Mercer’s opponents this season.

11. Aug. 31 Jacksonville

The Bears open their season against their old Pioneer Football League rivals.

10. Sept. 30 VMI

The three Bears-Keydets matchups (two Mercer wins) have been decided by 13 total points.

9. Nov. 11 at Western Carolina

The Catamounts dropped from seven wins in 2015 to two in 2016.

8. Sept. 23 at East Tennessee State

The Buccaneers improved from two wins in 2015 to five in 2016.

7. Oct. 21 at Furman

The Paladins have a new head coach in Clay Hendrix.

6. Sept. 9 Wofford

The Terriers reached the FCS playoffs in 2016 and finished with 10 wins.

5. Nov. 4 Samford

Macon native Chris Hatcher’s Bulldogs earned an FCS playoff spot last season.

4. Oct. 14 Chattanooga

The Mocs have a new head coach in Tom Arth.

3. Oct. 7 at The Citadel

The Bulldogs won their first 10 games in 2016 under first-year head coach Brent Thompson and won the program’s second straight Southern Conference title.

2. Sept. 16 at Auburn

Having an SEC program on the schedule should make for an exciting early season trip for Bears fans.

1. Nov. 18 at Alabama

Two trips to the state of Alabama in one season? That’s taking on a lot for the team, but it also is a big step forward for this young program.

