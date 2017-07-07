Countdown to football: Fort Valley State ready for an SIAC repeat

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.
The series continues as we rank Fort Valley State’s opponents this season.
10. Oct. 21 at Central State
The Marauders won only one game last year but lost by only two points to the Wildcats.
9. Oct. 28 Morehouse
The Maroon Tigers won their first two games last year, but they went 1-7 the rest of the way.
8. Sept. 16 Miles
The Bears got the best of the Wildcats last year, but that was in the first game of the season, well before Kevin Porter’s bunch went on a late-season run.
7. Oct. 7 at Clark Atlanta
The Panthers finished their 2016 with three straight losses.
6. Oct. 14 Lane
The Dragons started 3-0 last year, including a win over the Wildcats, but struggled after that.
5. Sept. 23 Benedict
Former Albany State head coach Mike White has given the Tigers stability as their head coach, something they were missing for years.
4. Nov. 4 vs. Albany State (Columbus)
It’s likely the annual rivalry game once again will be for a spot in the SIAC title game.
3. Aug. 31 at West Georgia
The Wolves have a new head coach in former Valdosta State head coach David Dean.
2. Sept. 9 vs. Valdosta State (Waycross)
Kerwin Bell’s Blazers went 8-3 in his first season as their head coach.
1. Sept. 30 at Southern
This could be a tough one for the Wildcats against the Jaguars, who are coming off an 8-3 season.
Middle Georgia team-by-team GHSA schedules.
