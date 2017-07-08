Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers’ Eagles open their season Sept. 2 against Auburn.
Countdown to football: Georgia Southern eyes improvements in Summers’ second season

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues as we rank Georgia Southern’s opponents this season.

12. Oct. 14 New Mexico State

The Aggies were a mess last season with a 3-9 record, but at least they won two Sun Belt Conference games.

11. Oct. 21 at UMass

The Minutemen have won only five games combined the past two seasons.

10. Nov. 4 Georgia State

The Panthers have a two-game winning streak against the Eagles and a new head coach in Shawn Elliott.

9. Nov. 18 South Alabama

The Jaguars have gone 23-27, including 0-3 against the Eagles, since winning two games in 2012.

8. Sept. 9 New Hampshire

After losing in the FCS semifinals in 2014, the Wildcats are 13-10 the past two seasons.

7. Nov. 25 at Louisiana

The Ragin’ Cajuns won three of their final four games last year, starting with a win over the Eagles.

6. Dec. 2 at Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers join the Sun Belt after a 10-2 season in 2016.

5. Oct. 4 Arkansas State

The Red Wolves rebounded from four losses to start the 2016 season to share the conference title.

4. Oct. 28 at Troy

The Trojans had eventual national champion Clemson on the ropes (a 30-24 loss) early in the season and finished with a bowl win to get to 10 wins.

3. Sept. 23 at Indiana

A mediocre Big Ten team, yes. But it’s still a Big Ten team.

2. Nov. 9 at Appalachian State

The Mountaineers look like the favorites in the Sun Belt this year, starting with dynamic quarterback Taylor Lamb.

1. Sept. 2 at Auburn

There has been a lot of talk about Auburn this offseason. The Eagles get to find out in the season opener if that is for real.

