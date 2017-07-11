Countdown to football: Fort Valley State opens season with tough non-conference games

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.
The series continues as we break down Fort Valley State's game-by-game schedule.
Aug. 31 at West Georgia
The Wolves have a new head coach in David Dean and will offer a tough opener for the Wildcats. ... W.
Sept. 9 vs. Valdosta State (Waycross)
A second straight game against a Gulf South Conference team adds up to a difficult opening stretch. ... L.
Sept. 16 Miles
The Wildcats jump into SIAC play looking for revenge from a loss last year in Kevin Porter’s first game as their head coach. ... W.
Sept. 23 Benedict
Mike White has done a good job in his short time as the Tigers’ head coach. ... W.
Sept. 30 at Southern
The Wildcats’ daunting non-conference schedule continues. ... L.
Oct. 7 at Clark Atlanta
The Wildcats and Panthers played a three-overtime thriller last year. ... W.
Oct. 14 Lane
The Dragons knocked off the Wildcats last year, but that was early before the Wildcats got rolling. ... W.
Oct. 21 at Central State
The Marauders struggled to a one-win season last year. ... W.
Oct. 28 Morehouse
This old conference rivalry continues. ... W.
Nov. 4 vs. Albany State (Columbus)
And this is the big rivalry for the Wildcats. ... W.
Previous stories in this series:
Georgia Tech opponent breakdown.
Georgia Southern opponent breakdown.
Fort Valley State opponent breakdown.
Southern Conference power poll.
Team-by-team schedules for ACC’s teams.
Weekly schedules for ACC’s teams.
Team-by-team schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.
Weekly schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.
Middle Georgia team-by-team GHSA schedules.
Comments