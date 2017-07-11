Kevin Porter’s Fort Valley State Wildcats open their season against West Georgia on Aug. 31.
Kevin Porter’s Fort Valley State Wildcats open their season against West Georgia on Aug. 31. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

College Sports

July 11, 2017 9:01 AM

Countdown to football: Fort Valley State opens season with tough non-conference games

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues as we break down Fort Valley State's game-by-game schedule.

Aug. 31 at West Georgia

The Wolves have a new head coach in David Dean and will offer a tough opener for the Wildcats. ... W.

Sept. 9 vs. Valdosta State (Waycross)

A second straight game against a Gulf South Conference team adds up to a difficult opening stretch. ... L.

Sept. 16 Miles

The Wildcats jump into SIAC play looking for revenge from a loss last year in Kevin Porter’s first game as their head coach. ... W.

Sept. 23 Benedict

Mike White has done a good job in his short time as the Tigers’ head coach. ... W.

Sept. 30 at Southern

The Wildcats’ daunting non-conference schedule continues. ... L.

Oct. 7 at Clark Atlanta

The Wildcats and Panthers played a three-overtime thriller last year. ... W.

Oct. 14 Lane

The Dragons knocked off the Wildcats last year, but that was early before the Wildcats got rolling. ... W.

Oct. 21 at Central State

The Marauders struggled to a one-win season last year. ... W.

Oct. 28 Morehouse

This old conference rivalry continues. ... W.

Nov. 4 vs. Albany State (Columbus)

And this is the big rivalry for the Wildcats. ... W.

