A Perry shelter saved him from fleas. Meet Sam, a dog in need of a forever home

About six weeks ago, Perry Animal Control picked up a little dog in bad shape.

Sam, a terrier mix thought to be about five years old, was so infected with fleas he had lost nearly all of his hair. He was immediately taken to a vet and might have been euthanized but Lynne Gibbs, director of Friends of Perry Animal Shelter, agreed to take him.

“I have a soft spot for older dogs,” she said at the shelter recently, as she showed Sam looking much better.

He is still recovering but at least he has most of his hair back now and he looks happy. All he needs is a home.

She said he is about five years old and weighs about 30 pounds. He gets along with other dogs and she thinks he would make someone a good pet.

“What’s not to love about him?,” she asked as she played with him. “He’s silly, he’s sweet.”

He does have cataracts and may eventually go blind. He also will need frequent baths as he continues to recover.

The shelter’s adoption fee is $200 for dogs and $125 for cats, which includes spay or neutering, microchipping and required shots. To ask about adopting call (478) 988-7854 or visit fopas.org.

Trip is a high energy dog that has been at the Friends of Perry Animal Shelter for about a year. The shelter director says he would be a good dog for an active person. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

Update: A few weeks ago The Telegraph featured Trip, a dog that had been at the Friends of Perry Animal Shelter for a year. He now has a happy home. Many people passed him over because he was high energy, but now he has a 13-year-old boy as his best friend.

Janet A. Plocki, who adopted Trip for her son, Colin Calhoun, said in a text to The Telegraph that Trip saved her from stepping on a snake. She said she was scared of him at first but now she calls him “a blessing.”

“We love Trip and he protect us,” she said. “He is super fast. ”

The Telegraph is featuring dogs and cats that have been in area no-kill shelters looking for a home. Previously featured dogs Maggie, Bear, Josie, Nala and Mocha are still looking, as well as cats Bailey and Smokie.